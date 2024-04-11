Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,273 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.42. 620,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332,773. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

