Financial Contrast: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) and G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for G1 Therapeutics and Galmed Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 100.72%. Given G1 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe G1 Therapeutics is more favorable than Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics $82.51 million 2.94 -$47.97 million ($0.95) -4.89 Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.91 million ($3.26) -0.13

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G1 Therapeutics. G1 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galmed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics -58.13% -106.04% -33.99% Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.29% -44.35%

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals beats G1 Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer. It is also developing trilaciclib, a (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor can protect bone marrow and reduce hematologic adverse events (AEs), as well as improve emerging treatments through myeloprotection which improve patients' overall anti-tumor immune responses combination with the antibody-drug conjugate; and treatment of neoadjuvant breast cancer. In addition, the company develops lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor for multiple oncology indications; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, and HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license agreement with EQRx, Inc. and Genor Biopharma Co. Inc. for the development and commercialization of lerociclib using an oral dosage form to treat any indication in humans, as well as Nanjing Simcere Dongyuan Pharmaceutical Co., LTD. for the development and commercialization of trilaciclib for any indication in humans through parenteral delivery, and ARC Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of a CDK2 inhibitor for all human and veterinary uses. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus. The company also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a Phase IIa clinical trial with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. In addition, it engages in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide methionine, threonine, alanine, aspartic acid, and valine. It has a license agreement with Samil Pharma. Co., Ltd. for the commercialization of Aramchol in the Republic of Korea; and a collaboration agreement with OnKai for its AI platform. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

