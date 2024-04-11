Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 26,976 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,873,646. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

