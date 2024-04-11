Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 9,230 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Hillenbrand by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 468,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after acquiring an additional 44,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 11,319 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,103.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HI shares. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.07. 5,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,868. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $773.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.40 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.53%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

