Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.03. The stock had a trading volume of 289,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.21. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

