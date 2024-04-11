Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 962 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

NFLX traded up $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $622.31. 261,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,097. The stock has a market cap of $269.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.42.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

