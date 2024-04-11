Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.01. 7,631,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,983,105. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

