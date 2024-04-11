Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $559.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,863. The company has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

