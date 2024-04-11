Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Corning by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 568,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

