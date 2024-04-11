Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 14,631 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,099,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,631 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $55,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,549,291. The company has a market capitalization of $199.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

