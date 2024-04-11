Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 394 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Progressive by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Progressive by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 57,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.60. The company had a trading volume of 186,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,030. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $212.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Bank of America cut their target price on Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.11.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

