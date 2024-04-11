Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $967.96. 51,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,726. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $934.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $785.88. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $482.74 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.27.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

