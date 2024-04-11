First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

First Busey has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Busey has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

First Busey stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $52,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $52,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,274. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,917 shares of company stock worth $117,215 and sold 6,900 shares worth $159,091. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Busey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

