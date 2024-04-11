First Busey Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

First Busey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Busey has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

First Busey Price Performance

First Busey stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. First Busey has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $52,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Busey news, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $52,808.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,917 shares of company stock valued at $117,215 and have sold 6,900 shares valued at $159,091. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,943,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

