First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Up 11,180.0% in March

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 11,180.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ QABA opened at $43.30 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $73.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2733 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

