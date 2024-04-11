First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the March 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of TDIV opened at $68.67 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
