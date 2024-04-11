First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the March 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of TDIV opened at $68.67 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 207.7% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 33.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 185.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

