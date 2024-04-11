First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a growth of 148.7% from the March 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE FGB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.65. 9,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,034. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Featured Stories
