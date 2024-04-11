Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

FLO stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,148,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,533,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after purchasing an additional 243,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,852,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,805,000 after purchasing an additional 746,717 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

