Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,338,000 after buying an additional 415,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,833,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $134,950,000 after buying an additional 345,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,052,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after buying an additional 291,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

