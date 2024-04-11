FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP) Shares Purchased by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSEP. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Performance

XSEP traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,316 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.