Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) PT Raised to $9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $667.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading

