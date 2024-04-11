Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $94.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

