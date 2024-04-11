Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 952 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Get Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.