Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $184.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.34 and a 200-day moving average of $172.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

