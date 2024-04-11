Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $312.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 868.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.78.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,667 shares of company stock worth $77,205,950 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

