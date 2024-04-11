Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,251 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 848,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

