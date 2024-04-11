General Electric (NYSE:GE) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Electric to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

GE opened at $156.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.40. General Electric has a 52 week low of $93.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $171.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in General Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

