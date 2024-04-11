Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GERN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of Geron stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.62. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Geron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Geron by 101.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

