GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,521 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $148.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $174.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.87%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

