GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 42.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 62.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,536,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $146.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.58. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $149.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on GRMN

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.