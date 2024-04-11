GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $467.97 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.59 and a 200-day moving average of $430.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.82.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

