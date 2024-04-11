GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $139.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $145.35.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

