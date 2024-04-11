GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Saia by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Stock Down 0.9 %

SAIA stock opened at $575.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.97. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.69 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.79.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Company Profile



Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

