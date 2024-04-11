GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 680,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,969,000 after buying an additional 48,125 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.53.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $113.50 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -52.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.80.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

