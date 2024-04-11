GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $424.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.60. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.92 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

