GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.82 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $235.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.91. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

