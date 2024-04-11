GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 893 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX opened at $131.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $148.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $703,349.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,145.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

