GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 24,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,801,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $190,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,150,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $190,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,150,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,005 shares of company stock worth $22,979,552. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HIG opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.