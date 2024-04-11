GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $507.45 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $507.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.29.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

