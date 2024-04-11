GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $31.02

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.02, but opened at $31.93. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 517,522 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 9.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GigaCloud Technology

In other news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,119,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,308,535 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

