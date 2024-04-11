GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.43. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.