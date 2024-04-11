Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:GAINL opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $27.13.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028
