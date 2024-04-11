Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 86.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $518.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 80.68% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

