Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 86.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.
Gladstone Investment Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $518.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $14.96.
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
