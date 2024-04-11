Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 86.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $518.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $14.96.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 80.68%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.