Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -193.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAND opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $461.26 million, a P/E ratio of -47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

About Gladstone Land

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.