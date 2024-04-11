Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -193.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
NASDAQ LAND opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $461.26 million, a P/E ratio of -47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
