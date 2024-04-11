Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $100.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GKOS

Glaukos Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE GKOS opened at $99.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $102.33.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $41,373.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,644.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $41,373.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,644.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $436,041.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,682,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,464 shares of company stock valued at $23,405,250 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.