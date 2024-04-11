Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 932.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

