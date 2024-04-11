Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

PAVE stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.