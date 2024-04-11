Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Holdings Cut by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 213,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.
Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA URA opened at $30.34 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32.
Global X Uranium ETF Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
