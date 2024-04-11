Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GORO

Gold Resource Stock Down 1.2 %

GORO stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.